Advertisement

Thousands of jack-o’-lanterns on display in Sleepy Hollow, N.Y.

By CNN
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, N.Y. (CNN) - The ultimate Halloween story is back from the grave outside of the famous town of Sleepy Hollow, New York.

More than 7,000 jack-o’-lanterns are on display at The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze of the Hudson Valley.

The hand-carved jack-o’-lanterns recreate Washington Irving’s Headless Horseman and the famous bridge that he cannot cross.

The attraction also features jack-o’-lantern displays of the Statue of Liberty, the Van Cortlandt House, a giant dragon, a firetruck, bridges and even a merry-go-round.

Organizers say it is a year-round planning process.

The event attracted nearly 200,000 people in 2019.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Higher natural gas prices will impact customer heating bills this winter, MidAmerican Energy says
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
John Deere and the union representing its workers have agreed to extend the current collective...
John Deere, UAW resume negotiations after contract rejection; future strike possible
Lynn Savage refused to leave her daughter while she was recovering from brain surgery.
Mother taken to jail after refusing to leave her daughter’s side at hospital
Economist weighs in on potential John Deere employee strike
Economist weighs in on potential John Deere employee strike

Latest News

FILE - In this April 9, 2019 file photo, pedestrians walk on the campus at Stanford University...
Borrowers denied student loan relief will get a second look
FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 file photo, election workers in Fulton County began...
Judge dismisses Fulton County ballot review case in Georgia
Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket launches carrying passengers William Shatner, Chris Boshuizen,...
William Shatner, TV’s Capt. Kirk, blasts into space
A man rides his bike past the closed main entrance of the international border bridge that...
US to reopen land borders in November for fully vaccinated
The United States will reopen Canadian and Mexican borders to fully vaccinated visitors.
US to relax ban on cross-border travel