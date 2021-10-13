TRAFFIC ALERT: Government Bridge to be closed Saturday

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. (KWQC) - The Government Bridge will temporarily be closed this coming Saturday.

According to a press release from the Rock Island Arsenal, the Government Bridge will be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Officials say it will be closed due to washing and sealing of the bridge. They say appropriate signage will be used to warn and direct traffic during all activities.

