TRAFFIC ALERT: Government Bridge to be closed Saturday

Government Bridge
Government Bridge
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. (KWQC) - The Government Bridge will temporarily be closed this coming Saturday.

According to a press release from the Rock Island Arsenal, the Government Bridge will be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Officials say it will be closed due to washing and sealing of the bridge. They say appropriate signage will be used to warn and direct traffic during all activities.

