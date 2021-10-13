Advertisement

What are local school board’s responsibilities? TV6 to moderate board forums

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - KWQC-TV6 will moderate and broadcast three forums where voters can have their questions answered by candidates for Davenport and Bettendorf school boards ahead of the Nov. 2 election.

Ahead of election day, TV6 reached out to the Iowa Association of School Boards for clarification on the local school board’s roles.

According to the association, local school boards are tasked with:

  • setting and governing policy over the local district
  • helping to select curriculum for the school district
  • serve as neutral mediators in the case of a hearing
  • adopting rules or policies for a district through a majority vote

School boards cannot create policies that would overrule a federal, state, or administrative agency’s law or court order.

“In the state of Iowa, our public school boards are comprised of five or seven-member boards and the majority of the board is what’s required to adopt rules or adopt a policy for the district. So, in the state of Iowa, school boards can adopt policies related to covid mitigation. It would have to be through a majority vote of the board,” said Siobhan Schneider, Policy and Legal Services Director for the Iowa Association of School Boards.

Individual school board members alone do not have the power to make governing decisions over a district. The board must pass such decisions with a majority vote.

“It’s a very thoughtful deliberative governance process to maintain our focus on high and equitable student learning and sometimes different issues crop up and our society evolves and our boards are a reflection of that,” says Schneider.

The Bettendorf Community School Board Candidate Forum will be held at 6 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Bettendorf High School Performing Arts Center, 3333 18th St. A “candidate social” with the public will be held from 5 to 5:45 p.m. in the Bettendorf High School Commons.

The first Davenport school board candidate forums will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 19 in the Jim Hester Board Room, second floor of the Davenport Schools Achievement Service Center at 1702 N. Main St. and is hosted by the Davenport Community School District. The second Davenport candidate forum will be held on Oct. 23 at the Davenport Public Library, 6000 Eastern Ave.

The forum will air live on COZI 6.3 and its digital platforms, including kwqc.com, the KWQC News App, AppleTV, FireTV, Roku, VUit, NBC, Hulu, YoutubeTV fuboTV, and NewsON.

