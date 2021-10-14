Fiber-friendly recipes featuring tacos

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Hy-Vee’s Nina Struss RD, LDN, offers more details on the benefits and sources of fiber and how we can incorporate it into every meal---including on “Taco Tuesday”! Scroll down to get the recipe for Squash & Black Bean Soft Shell Tacos.

Some of the fiber discussion points:

Where can I find fiber?

Fruits - Raspberries, pears, apples, bananas, oranges and strawberries are all high in fiber. Leave edible skins on fruits when possible, because much of the fiber is usually in the skin.

Vegetables - Leave the skins on veggies for as much fiber as possible. Asparagus, corn, broccoli, potatoes and squash are all high in fiber and so are salads made with lettuce, spinach and cabbage.

Whole Grains - Eat whole grains whenever possible, because they contain more fiber than refined grains. Good sources include whole-wheat pasta, quinoa, barley, oatmeal, whole-wheat bread and brown rice.

Legumes - Beans and nuts will also add fiber to your diet. Navy beans, kidney beans, chickpeas, soybeans, lentils, peanuts, walnuts and almonds are some of the best sources.

Other sources of fiber - Bran flakes, ground flaxseeds and wheat bran are also rich in fiber; blend into smoothies, add to cereal or sprinkle on yogurt for a few extra grams of fiber.

Other Helpful Habits Along with diet, lifestyle habits can help relieve constipation.

Drink water - Plenty of fluids, especially water, will help you stay regular. Your goal should be to drink 8 to 10 cups of liquid every day, with most of them being water.

Exercise - Regular physical activity will make it easier to go. Try to do something active at least 3 or 4 times per week, whether it’s a full workout or walking around your neighborhood.

Eat regularly - Do your best to eat on a regular schedule, whether it’s three meals a day or smaller meals every few hours. Skipping meals won’t relieve constipation and may make it more difficult for you to go.

Choose healthy foods - Eating healthy foods with plenty of fiber helps prevent constipation. As much as possible, avoid processed and fast foods, such as white breads, pastries and potato chips, because they can make constipation worse.

Squash and Black Bean Soft Shell Tacos (Serves 6)

2 tbsp Gustare Vita olive oil

1 tbsp Hy-Vee sriracha sauce

1 tbsp lime juice

3 cups cubed butternut squash (½-inch cubes)

1 large red bell pepper, seeded and cut into strips

12 (8-inch) Hy-Vee whole-wheat flour tortillas

2 (15-oz each) cans Hy-Vee black beans, rinsed and drained

2/3 cup Hy-Vee salsa

3 tbsp hot pepper peach spread, optional

¾ cup crumbled queso fresco cheese

Fresh cilantro, chopped, to garnish

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. 2. In a 9-by-13-inch baking dish, combine olive oil, sriracha and lime juice. Add squash cubes and pepper strips; toss to coat. Roast 30 to 35 minutes or until tender and lightly browned, stirring after 15 minutes. 3. In a medium skillet over medium heat, toast tortillas for 30 to 60 seconds per side or just until light brown spots appear. Fold in half and cool on platter. 4. In a medium microwave-safe bowl, heat beans and salsa, covered, in the microwave on HIGH for 2 minutes. Heat hot pepper peach spread, if desired, in a small microwave-proof bowl on HIGH for about 15 seconds or until melted. 5. To assemble, spoon ¼ cup black bean mixture, ¼ cup squash mixture and 1 tablespoon cheese into each tortilla. Drizzle with melted peach spread, if desired. Garnish with cilantro, if desired.

Recipe source: https://www.hy-vee.com/recipes-ideas/recipes/squash-and-black-bean-soft-shell-tacos

