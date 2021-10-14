Advertisement

Franklin responds to Iowa’s Ferentz, denied faking injuries

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, right, shakes hands with Penn State head coach James Franklin...
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, right, shakes hands with Penn State head coach James Franklin before an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)(MATTHEW PUTNEY | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Penn State coach James Franklin denies any of his defensive players pretended to be injured during the Iowa game.

Franklin detailed each one who went down during a 12-minute session with reporters in response to Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz, who indicated he was suspicious of some of the stoppages in play.

Franklin said it made no sense to employ a strategy to slow down an Iowa offense that typically plays a methodical style.

Iowa fans booed while several Penn State players were being treated for injuries on the field during the Hawkeyes’ 23-20 victory.

Ferentz acknowledged that some of the Penn State players had legitimate injuries but defended the Iowa fans, saying they “smelled a rat.”

