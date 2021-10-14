Freedom House helps survivors of domestic violence

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -To mark the month of October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Freedom House is enlisting police agencies, local business, and concerned individuals to help the agency heighten awareness of domestic violence.

Marshall Jones and Sheila Rumbold and are the guests from Freedom House to talk about the agency’s mission, special events, and so much more. Watch the segment to learn more.

Some of the events going on include Princeton and Kewanee businesses showing support by decorating storefronts with purple hearts, ribbons, and anti-domestic violence phrases or themes. In Geneseo, silhouettes of adult and child domestic violence victims will be posted in the park adjacent to the Middle School.

The Italian restaurant, in Walnut, is hosting a Pizza Donation Night every Friday night in October and will donate 25% of all pizza sales. And, for the second year, Tanners Orchard in Speer will stage the highly popular “Purple Pumpkin Project,” in which sales of painted purple pumpkins will be donated to Freedom House. The Princeton Junior Woman’s Club will be helping Tanners paint pumpkins purple.

Freedom House, a non-profit 501c3 corporation, is the domestic and sexual violence agency for Bureau, Henry, Marshall, Putnam, and Stark counties in Illinois.

Freedom House (website) / 24-HOUR HOTLINE: (800) 474-6031 / info@freedomhouseillinois.com

