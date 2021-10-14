Advertisement

Heart of Hope Ministries

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Heart of Hope Outreach in Rock Island provides food, clothing, and various social services to the community from their location at 1740 9th Ave.

Lynda Sargent, founder, and Meechee McNeal and are the PSL guests to share information about the non-profit’s mission and how viewers can support during the upcoming VIrtual Hope Auction on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 6 p.m. This fundraiser will raise important funds for operations of the newly acquired Hope House. This facility will provide a place for training and re-entry services.

The Virtual Hope Auction will feature big and small items---everything from family-friendly baskets to dream vacations. Watch the interview to learn more. There will be a silent auction, 50/50 raffle, giveaways, and games. COST: $10 via CashApp: $heartofhopeqc OR Venmo @HOHQC See their Facebook page for Zoom meeting link info to join.

Heart of Hope Ministries offers basic needs and financial support via a Thursday evening food pantry (open 4:30-6:30 p.m.), a clothing ministry, after-school youth mentoring and tutoring programs, jail and prison ministries and other financial support to those in need without our community through our Outreach Programs. They also offer Bible studies, prayer & encouragement counseling to those who are interested.

Website / 1740 9th Avenue / Rock Island, IL / (309) 428-4752 / hope_and_healing@heartofhopeqc.org /

It's almost here! Our "Hope Auction" Virtual Fundraiser is THIS Saturday, October 16th at 6pm! See the flyer on our...

Posted by Heart of Hope Outreach on Wednesday, October 13, 2021

