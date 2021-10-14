Advertisement

Lingering showers this morning followed by afternoon sunshine

Trending cooler but sunny by the weekend
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 3:19 AM CDT
Quad Cities, IA/IL - Lingering showers will stick around the TV6 viewing area until about 9AM and then we will dry out for the rest of the day.  Look for highs in the mid to upper 60s in areas that get sunshine today, while areas with clouds will be in the mid to low 60s.  Another round of rain sets up on Friday.  Most of the rain will fall in the morning hours, but a few showers may linger into the afternoon for our Illinois counties.  Rainfall amounts look to be a quarter inch or less.  Saturday morning will bring the coldest air so far this season with lows in the 30s and 40s under clear skies.  This will begin our quiet and pleasant stretch of weather with sunshine each day and highs ranging from low 60s on Saturday to the mid 70s by Monday.

TODAY: Few morning showers/PM Sun.  High: 69º Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain develops. Low: 49º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Showers.  High: 61º.

