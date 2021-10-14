Advertisement

Moline travels to Sterling to take on the Golden Warriors in the TV6 Spotlight Game of the Week

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWQC) - The Moline Maroons (6-1) have been on a tear this year, landing in the top ten teams in Illinois Class 7A, and when they travel to Sterling High School (6-1) on Friday, it’s winner-take-all.

The winner of this week’s TV6 Spotlight Game of the Week will win the Western Big Six conference and put themselves in prime position for the upcoming State Playoffs.

TV6′s Joey Donia spoke to Moline head coach Mike Morrissey about what the opportunity means to them in the Spotlight Game preview.

You can watch that interview, as well as a preview for other Quad City Area games on our Livestream, Thursdays at 7 p.m., and you can catch all the action on Friday nights on the “Highlight Zone”.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who was struck by a pickup truck in Davenport Thursday and later died from her injuries...
Police identify woman killed in Davenport truck versus pedestrian crash
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is now investigating an officer-involved shooting...
1 person hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Davenport
Cedar Rapids police said they received a call at about 2:10 a.m. about a suspicious person at...
Cedar Rapids police: Teen admitted to killing his parents to ‘take charge of his life’
Negotiations have broken down between Deere & Co. and the United Automobile, Aerospace and...
Negotiations fall through; UAW strikes at John Deere facilities
Economist weighs in on potential John Deere employee strike
Economist weighs in on potential John Deere employee strike

Latest News

The game will go down as a win for Bettendorf.
Bettendorf-Iowa City West football game canceled Friday
The Boilermakers currently sit atop the Three Rivers Conference with a 7-0 record.
Kewanee attempts to continue their run in the TV6 Spotlight Game of the Week
Rock Island, IL
Moline volleyball wins battle of top teams in WB6
Galva, IL
West Central Heat gets back to their scoring ways in Galva