Moline travels to Sterling to take on the Golden Warriors in the TV6 Spotlight Game of the Week

(KWQC) - The Moline Maroons (6-1) have been on a tear this year, landing in the top ten teams in Illinois Class 7A, and when they travel to Sterling High School (6-1) on Friday, it’s winner-take-all.

The winner of this week’s TV6 Spotlight Game of the Week will win the Western Big Six conference and put themselves in prime position for the upcoming State Playoffs.

TV6′s Joey Donia spoke to Moline head coach Mike Morrissey about what the opportunity means to them in the Spotlight Game preview.

You can watch that interview, as well as a preview for other Quad City Area games on our Livestream, Thursdays at 7 p.m., and you can catch all the action on Friday nights on the “Highlight Zone”.

