Police: Man shot by Davenport officer dies

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man shot by a Davenport police officer Wednesday has died, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation confirmed.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Bobby Klum, 37, at the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner, DCI said in a media release.

Police say the incident happened around 3:37 p.m. Wednesday near 8th and Iowa streets.

According to the release, a wanted man, later identified as 37-year-old Bobby Klum, was walking around the neighborhood with a handgun pointed at his head. Officers responded and attempted to deescalate the situation.

He refused to comply with officers’ commands and “discharged two less-lethal rounds with allegedly no effect,” according to the release.

An officer has not yet been fired his gun, striking Klum in the mid-torso. He was transported to Genesis East Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy has been scheduled at the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner, according to the release.

The name of the officer will not be released until they are interviewed by the DCI. Per department policy, the officer has been placed on administrative leave.

