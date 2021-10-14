Police: teen told officers he killed his parents, two found dead in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are investigating after they said a teen admitted to killing his parents at a home on the city’s northeast side on Thursday morning.

In a news release, police said they received a call at about 2:10 a.m. about a suspicious person in the 300 block of Carnaby Drive NE.

Police said when they arrived, they found a 17-year-old male sitting outside the home, covered in blood.

Officials said the teen told police he had killed his parents. Officers found two people dead in the home.

Animal Care and Control were also at the scene of this incident.

Police did not provide additional details, but did say there is no ongoing threat to the public. The teen is in custody.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing.

Law enforcement presence in front of this home in the 300 block of Carnaby Dr. NE in Cedar Rapids. A neighbor I talked to said officers have been here since at least 2:30 this morning. @KCRG pic.twitter.com/iQ2kR3wUhc — Jay Greene KCRG (@JGreeneReports) October 14, 2021

