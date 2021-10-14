Quad City Storm drops the puck on new season Oct. 15

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -An exciting, new season is right around the corner for Quad Cities’ hockey fans!

The Quad City Storm’s opening night is at 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 15 vs. Evansville at the TaxSlayer Center. Get tickets here.

Enjoy the conversation with guests Ryan Rothenberger, General Manager, and a member of the team, Conner Fries., about what the 2021-2022 season will have in store and how fans can support the team after such a LONG delay due to COVID.

