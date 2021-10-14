Save 20% storewide during 10th Anniversary Sale at Stuff Etc. on Oct. 16

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -There’s nothing like finding the “just the right thing” in a local shop---especially at a great price. It happens all the time at a place called “Stuff, Etc.” which is a consignment and thrift shop that offers so many different types of items/products that the owners had to call it Stuff, Etc.!

Scott Seele, Stuff Etc. of Davenport, is the PSL guest to talk about his retail space.

Be sure to visit the store during the 10th Anniversary Sale on Saturday, Oct. 16. All merchandise will be marked 20% OFF storewide for ONE DAY ONLY ! Save 20% on name brand clothing, kitchen items, furniture, home decor, and so much more. Holiday and seasonal items are currently in stock and are included in the sale.

Anything that you have in your household inside and out---clothing, fashion accessories, housewares, shoes, antiques, medical supplies, mattresses, or anything you’re looking is likely available at this retailer. Keep in mind: every day is different as new merchandise comes in! Stuff Etc. is our area’s consignment super store where you can count on brand names at re-sale prices! Stuff Etc. is dedicated to providing consignors a stress-free process while giving the best return on their merchandise, while providing buyers with quality, low cost shopping.

Visit the website to find out more about becoming a consignor or shopper! The store can brag that it has over 17,000 consignors.

Stuff Etc. (Davenport) / 3568 N. Brady / Davenport, IA / 563-391-1000 / HOURS Mon – Sat: 9am – 6pm Sun: Noon – 5pm / FACEBOOK

