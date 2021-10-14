Scaring up a cute and chic(ish) Halloween party

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Paula Sands Live welcomes back Cedar Rapids lifestyle influencer and blogger Megan Ruffles who loves all things Halloween. She demos some fresh Halloween party ideas including dining table display, clever food ideas, and grazing boards for a spooky crowd.

Watch the segment to appreciate all the different Halloween table setting ideas (fold a black napkin to look like a bat!) or food examples (pizza looking like a skull or muffins in skull shapes). Ruffles recommends to shop for seasonal decor at discount stores like Dollar Tree, Target, and Homegoods or find old dishes and glassware in storage or at second-hand stores.

Megan Ruffles considers herself “The Chic(ish) Chic” which is her lifestyle brand site that helps people everywhere find and create their own idea of being chic with plenty of hacks to keep it casual and inexpensive.

Follow The Chic(ish) Chick :

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.