Advertisement

Scaring up a cute and chic(ish) Halloween party

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Paula Sands Live welcomes back Cedar Rapids lifestyle influencer and blogger Megan Ruffles who loves all things Halloween. She demos some fresh Halloween party ideas including dining table display, clever food ideas, and grazing boards for a spooky crowd.

Watch the segment to appreciate all the different Halloween table setting ideas (fold a black napkin to look like a bat!) or food examples (pizza looking like a skull or muffins in skull shapes). Ruffles recommends to shop for seasonal decor at discount stores like Dollar Tree, Target, and Homegoods or find old dishes and glassware in storage or at second-hand stores.

Megan Ruffles considers herself “The Chic(ish) Chic” which is her lifestyle brand site that helps people everywhere find and create their own idea of being chic with plenty of hacks to keep it casual and inexpensive.

Follow The Chic(ish) Chick :

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who was struck by a pickup truck in Davenport Thursday and later died from her injuries...
Police identify woman killed in Davenport truck versus pedestrian crash
Higher natural gas prices will impact customer heating bills this winter, MidAmerican Energy says
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
Economist weighs in on potential John Deere employee strike
Economist weighs in on potential John Deere employee strike
John Deere and the union representing its workers have agreed to extend the current collective...
John Deere, UAW resume negotiations after contract rejection; future strike possible

Latest News

Candidates for the North Scott school board give their introductions during a form at the high...
North Scott school board forum: Introductions
QC Storm
Quad City Storm drops the puck on new season Oct. 15
Candidates for the North Scott school board talk about a bullying incident and their thoughts...
North Scott school board forum: Bullying
QC Storm
Quad City Storm drops the puck on new hockey season Oct. 15
UW Platteville
UW-Platteville Tuition Advantage offers discounts to Iowa, Illinois students