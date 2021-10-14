Advertisement

Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics to break ground on new North Liberty facility

UIHC site in North Liberty.
UIHC site in North Liberty.(KCRG File)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics will break ground Thursday on its nearly $400 million North Liberty hospital.

The facility, which received approval in September, will be located at the corner of Forevergreen Road and Highway 965.

UIHC said it will be able to accommodate up to 48 beds, 21 emergency care rooms, 16 operating rooms and two more procedure rooms, laboratories, a pharmacy, advanced diagnostic imaging, outpatient clinics and teaching and research space.

The new facility is expected to help UIHC with its capacity as it reports seeing increased demand for care services in recent years, even before the coronavirus pandemic started.

In a news release, UIHC CEO Suresh Gunasekaran said UIHC accepts thousands of patient transfers every year from community hospitals across the state.

“We’ve been operating at a very high capacity for a long time, and our staff have been working around existing space constraints in order to provide high-quality patient care,” Gunasekaran said. “These new facilities will begin to reduce congestion on our main campus, improve resident education, and enhance the patient experience by providing convenient access to world-class physicians and state-of-the-art technology.”

UIHC says the increased demand is caused by the state’s current shortage of highly specialized care involving advanced procedures and treatments that take place over an extended period of time.

The new North Liberty facility is expected to help with these procedures, but will also serve to expand UIHC’s teaching capacity.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who was struck by a pickup truck in Davenport Thursday and later died from her injuries...
Police identify woman killed in Davenport truck versus pedestrian crash
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is now investigating an officer-involved shooting...
1 person hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Davenport
Negotiations have broken down between Deere & Co. and the United Automobile, Aerospace and...
Negotiations fall through; UAW strikes at John Deere facilities
Economist weighs in on potential John Deere employee strike
Economist weighs in on potential John Deere employee strike
A juvenile was taken into custody Tuesday following a threat made towards the...
Police: Juvenile taken into custody following threat made towards Monmouth-Roseville High School

Latest News

Cedar Rapids police said they received a call at about 2:10 a.m. about a suspicious person at...
Police: teen told officers he killed his parents, two found dead in Cedar Rapids
Negotiations have broken down between Deere & Co. and the United Automobile, Aerospace and...
Negotiations fall through; UAW strikes at John Deere facilities
North Scott school board candidate forum held Wednesday
North Scott school board candidate forum held Wednesday
1 person hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Davenport
1 person hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Davenport