Advertisement

UW-Platteville Tuition Advantage offers discounts to Iowa, Illinois students

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The University of Wisconsin-Platteville, founded in 1866, is the oldest public institution in the State of Wisconsin.

The school’s leadership in the Colleges of Business, Industry, Life Science and Agriculture; Engineering, Mathematics and Science; and Liberal Arts and Education helps students build on the foundation of strong values, commitment to excellence, leadership for a stronger world and a knowledge of technology which prepares them for life in the 21st century.

But did you know it could be less expensive to attend this out-of-state school than in-state colleges in Iowa or Illinois?

Chris Kerkenbush, UW-Platteville, is the PSL guest that introduces the audience to all that this college has to offer including reasonable costs to students in the Tri-State region.

The University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Tuition Advantage Program offers a discount on out-of-state tuition for eligible new freshmen and transfer students from Illinois and Iowa, making UW-Platteville tuition comparable to, or lower than, the resident cost of attendance at a public university in those states. Formerly known as the Tri-State Initiative, the program began in 2005. Currently, 20% of the UW-Platteville student population hails from Iowa and Illinois.

What does the Illinois and Iowa Advantage offer families?

  • Less than the cost of attendance at state schools in Iowa and Illinois
  • Pioneer Pledge tuition covered if you’re a student who is Pell eligible
  • Platteville is closer than you think! –mention that it’s just an hour and a half away from the Quad Cities
  • For more information on the Tuition Advantage Program, visit www.uwplatt.edu/tuition-advantage.

UW-Platteville is known for having one of the top engineering programs in the Midwest and is proud that a new, state-of-the art engineering building, set to open fall 2022. Other top programs offered include Biology, Agriculture, Education, and Business.

University of Wisconsin Platteville / 1 University Plz / Platteville, WI / (608) 342-1491 / FACEBOOK

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who was struck by a pickup truck in Davenport Thursday and later died from her injuries...
Police identify woman killed in Davenport truck versus pedestrian crash
Higher natural gas prices will impact customer heating bills this winter, MidAmerican Energy says
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
Economist weighs in on potential John Deere employee strike
Economist weighs in on potential John Deere employee strike
John Deere and the union representing its workers have agreed to extend the current collective...
John Deere, UAW resume negotiations after contract rejection; future strike possible

Latest News

Candidates for the North Scott school board give their introductions during a form at the high...
North Scott school board forum: Introductions
QC Storm
Quad City Storm drops the puck on new season Oct. 15
Candidates for the North Scott school board talk about a bullying incident and their thoughts...
North Scott school board forum: Bullying
QC Storm
Quad City Storm drops the puck on new hockey season Oct. 15