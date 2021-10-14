UW-Platteville Tuition Advantage offers discounts to Iowa, Illinois students
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The University of Wisconsin-Platteville, founded in 1866, is the oldest public institution in the State of Wisconsin.
The school’s leadership in the Colleges of Business, Industry, Life Science and Agriculture; Engineering, Mathematics and Science; and Liberal Arts and Education helps students build on the foundation of strong values, commitment to excellence, leadership for a stronger world and a knowledge of technology which prepares them for life in the 21st century.
But did you know it could be less expensive to attend this out-of-state school than in-state colleges in Iowa or Illinois?
Chris Kerkenbush, UW-Platteville, is the PSL guest that introduces the audience to all that this college has to offer including reasonable costs to students in the Tri-State region.
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Tuition Advantage Program offers a discount on out-of-state tuition for eligible new freshmen and transfer students from Illinois and Iowa, making UW-Platteville tuition comparable to, or lower than, the resident cost of attendance at a public university in those states. Formerly known as the Tri-State Initiative, the program began in 2005. Currently, 20% of the UW-Platteville student population hails from Iowa and Illinois.
What does the Illinois and Iowa Advantage offer families?
- Less than the cost of attendance at state schools in Iowa and Illinois
- Pioneer Pledge tuition covered if you’re a student who is Pell eligible
- Platteville is closer than you think! –mention that it’s just an hour and a half away from the Quad Cities
- For more information on the Tuition Advantage Program, visit www.uwplatt.edu/tuition-advantage.
UW-Platteville is known for having one of the top engineering programs in the Midwest and is proud that a new, state-of-the art engineering building, set to open fall 2022. Other top programs offered include Biology, Agriculture, Education, and Business.
University of Wisconsin Platteville / 1 University Plz / Platteville, WI / (608) 342-1491 / FACEBOOK
