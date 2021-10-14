UW-Platteville Tuition Advantage offers discounts to Iowa, Illinois students

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The University of Wisconsin-Platteville, founded in 1866, is the oldest public institution in the State of Wisconsin.

The school’s leadership in the Colleges of Business, Industry, Life Science and Agriculture; Engineering, Mathematics and Science; and Liberal Arts and Education helps students build on the foundation of strong values, commitment to excellence, leadership for a stronger world and a knowledge of technology which prepares them for life in the 21st century.

But did you know it could be less expensive to attend this out-of-state school than in-state colleges in Iowa or Illinois?

Chris Kerkenbush, UW-Platteville, is the PSL guest that introduces the audience to all that this college has to offer including reasonable costs to students in the Tri-State region.

The University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Tuition Advantage Program offers a discount on out-of-state tuition for eligible new freshmen and transfer students from Illinois and Iowa, making UW-Platteville tuition comparable to, or lower than, the resident cost of attendance at a public university in those states. Formerly known as the Tri-State Initiative, the program began in 2005. Currently, 20% of the UW-Platteville student population hails from Iowa and Illinois.

What does the Illinois and Iowa Advantage offer families?

Less than the cost of attendance at state schools in Iowa and Illinois

Pioneer Pledge tuition covered if you’re a student who is Pell eligible

Platteville is closer than you think! –mention that it’s just an hour and a half away from the Quad Cities

. For more information on the Tuition Advantage Program, visit www.uwplatt.edu/tuition-advantage

UW-Platteville is known for having one of the top engineering programs in the Midwest and is proud that a new, state-of-the art engineering building, set to open fall 2022. Other top programs offered include Biology, Agriculture, Education, and Business.

University of Wisconsin Platteville / 1 University Plz / Platteville, WI / (608) 342-1491 / FACEBOOK

