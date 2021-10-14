LIVE: Bettendorf school board candidate forum held Thursday

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Voters in the Bettendorf Community School District will learn more about the candidates running for the school board during a forum Thursday night.

The forum, held at the Bettendorf High School Performing Arts Center, will be aired by KWQC-TV6 and moderated by Morgan Ottier, co-anchor of “Quad Cities Today.”

There are three spots on the board that are up for grabs in the Nov. 2 election. The candidates are:

Andrew Champion, incumbent

Traci Huskey

Analicia M. Gomes

Richard A. Lynch, incumbent

Melissa Zumdome

Adam Holland, incumbent

Linda Smithson

You can also watch the forum live on COZI 6.3, the KWQC News App, AppleTV, FireTV, Roku, VUit, NBC, Hulu, YoutubeTV fuboTV, and NewsON.

Two other forums will for Davenport school board candidates are scheduled for Tuesday and Oct. 23.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.