Advertisement

LIVE: Bettendorf school board candidate forum held Thursday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Voters in the Bettendorf Community School District will learn more about the candidates running for the school board during a forum Thursday night.

The forum, held at the Bettendorf High School Performing Arts Center, will be aired by KWQC-TV6 and moderated by Morgan Ottier, co-anchor of “Quad Cities Today.”

There are three spots on the board that are up for grabs in the Nov. 2 election. The candidates are:

  • Andrew Champion, incumbent
  • Traci Huskey
  • Analicia M. Gomes
  • Richard A. Lynch, incumbent
  • Melissa Zumdome
  • Adam Holland, incumbent
  • Linda Smithson

You can also watch the forum live on COZI 6.3, the KWQC News App, AppleTV, FireTV, Roku, VUit, NBC, Hulu, YoutubeTV fuboTV, and NewsON.

Two other forums will for Davenport school board candidates are scheduled for Tuesday and Oct. 23.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who was struck by a pickup truck in Davenport Thursday and later died from her injuries...
Police identify woman killed in Davenport truck versus pedestrian crash
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is now investigating an officer-involved shooting...
1 person hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Davenport
Cedar Rapids police said they received a call at about 2:10 a.m. about a suspicious person at...
Cedar Rapids police: Teen admitted to killing his parents to ‘take charge of his life’
Negotiations have broken down between Deere & Co. and the United Automobile, Aerospace and...
Negotiations fall through; UAW strikes at John Deere facilities
Economist weighs in on potential John Deere employee strike
Economist weighs in on potential John Deere employee strike

Latest News

Moline (6-1) will travel to Sterling (6-1) in a winner-take-all matchup for the Western Big Six...
Moline travels to Sterling to take on the Golden Warriors in the TV6 Spotlight Game of the Week
MIG Customer Service
Midwest Insurance Group - Medicare Sign Up 21
vaccine
Quad City doctor discusses COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11
vaccine
Quad City doctor discusses Covid-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11