October 16,17 weekend forecast

Cool to start off
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - If you’ve been waiting to head out for fall activities, this weekend will fit your needs!

The weekend will be filled with sun.
The weekend will be filled with sun.(KWQC)

SATURDAY

Want to feel the cool, crisp air? Saturday’s the day.

Morning temperatures will be in the 30s and low 40s, and having an extra layer will come in handy for the day. Highs will be in the low 60s with breezy northwest winds for the afternoon. The sun will be out with a clear night ahead.

SUNDAY

If you’re heading out early Sunday, you’ll be walking out to temperatures in the 40s. Highs will near 70 degrees with lighter winds for the afternoon. The sun will still be around, so it is another easy day to spend time outdoors or keep the blinds up and windows open!

It has been stubborn, but peak foliage is expected later this weekend and into next week for...
It has been stubborn, but peak foliage is expected later this weekend and into next week for more of the QCA.(KWQC)

If you’re out exploring, enjoy the beauty of the fall foliage! The Quad Cities area will be nearing peak foliage heading into the middle of October. It’s been stubborn because of early October being warmer.

