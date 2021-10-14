Advertisement

Why fiber is your friend

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Toilet talk is often reserved for kids – but your Hy-Vee dietitians care about your toilet habits too.

Proper nutrition can help relieve some of the most annoying and painful gastrointestinal issues. Nina Struss RD, LDN joins PSL to discuss the benefits and sources of fiber and why fiber should be your friend on a regular basis. She also shares a delicious way to get some fiber that contains dark chocolate (scroll down for recipe!).

Why is fiber important? Foods with higher levels of fiber provide the fuel colon cells need to be healthy. Dietary fiber softens and increases the size and weight of your stool, all of which make it easier to pass. A higher fiber diet may even decrease your risk of colorectal cancer. Eating enough fiber-rich foods can help prevent or relieve constipation.

How much fiber is recommended? Men age 50 or younger need about 38 grams of fiber each day. Women in the same age group need about 25 grams. At age 51 and older, men need 30 grams of fiber per day, and women need 21 grams per day. If you’re not able to get enough fiber from food, your doctor may recommend a supplement.

Dark Chocolate Nut and Seed Bars (Serves 16)
  • 1 (12-oz) pkg seeded Medjool dates
  • 1 cup almond butter
  • ¼ cup Hy-Vee honey
  • 1 tsp Hy-Vee vanilla extract
  • ¾ cup whole unsalted almonds, chopped
  • ¾ cup unsalted shelled pistachios, chopped
  • ¼ cup roasted unsalted pepitas
  • ¼ cup white quinoa, dry
  • ¼ cup Hy-Vee Health Market chia seeds
  • 2 cups Hy-Vee dark chocolate chips
  • 1 tbsp Hy-Vee vegetable shortening

1. Line an 8x8x2-inch baking pan with parchment paper, extending paper over edges of pan; set aside. 2. Place dates, almond butter, honey and vanilla extract in food processor. Cover and process until smooth. 3. Transfer date mixture to a large bowl. Fold in almonds, pistachios, pepitas, quinoa and chia seeds. Press into prepared pan. 4. Combine chocolate chips and shortening in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on HIGH at 30- second intervals until melted, stirring each time. Spread chocolate in an even layer over bars. 5. Cover and refrigerate 4 hours or until firm. Using the edges of paper, lift uncut bars out of pan. Cut into 16 bars.

Recipe source: https://www.hy-vee.com/recipes-ideas/recipes/dark-chocolate-nut-and-seed-bars

