CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on battery, gun charges
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?
Quasean Davis, 26, is wanted by the Rock Island Police Department on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
He is 6-feet-tall, 187 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
Police ask anyone with information as to his whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit a tip using the app “P3 Tips.” All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you will receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.
