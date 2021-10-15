CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on battery, gun charges

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Quasean Davis, 26, is wanted by the Rock Island Police Department on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

He is 6-feet-tall, 187 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police ask anyone with information as to his whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit a tip using the app “P3 Tips.” All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you will receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.