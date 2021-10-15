Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on drug charges in Moline

William Archer IV, 35, is wanted by the Moline Police Department for two counts of possession...
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

William Archer IV, 35, is wanted by the Moline Police Department for two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Police say he is 5-feet-9-inches tall, 240 pounds, and has black hair and eyes.

Police ask anyone with information as to his whereabouts to call the Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit a tip using the app “P3 Tips.” All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you will receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

