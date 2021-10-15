CRIME STOPPERS: Police investigating armed robbery at Carbon Cliff convenience store

CARBON CLIFF, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man they say robbed a Carbon Cliff convenience store.

The sheriff’s office received a report on an armed robbery around 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Big 10 Mart, 2301 John Deere Road.

Deputies said a man went into the business, displayed a firearm and demanded money from the clerk and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The man is described as 5-feet-10-inches tall with a thin build and was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, facemask, black pants, and black shoes, according to deputies.

Deputies ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit a tip using the app “P3 Tips.” All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you will receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.