CRIME STOPPERS: Police investigating shoe theft at Bettendorf Hy-Vee

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Do you know him?

At 3:48 p.m. Monday, he went into the DSW inside Hy-Vee, took off his shoes, put on new black Puma’s and walked out, according to the Bettendorf Police Department.

Police said the man appears to have a tattoo on the left side of his neck. He was driving a gray Nissan SUV, possibly a Pathfinder.

Police ask anyone with information as to his identity to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit a tip using the app “P3 Tips.” All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you will receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

Bettendorf Police Department is investigating a shoe theft at the Bettendorf Hy-Vee. (KWQC/Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)

