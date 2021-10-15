Advertisement

Davenport school board candidate forum to be held Tuesday

Classroom generic
Classroom generic(WRDW)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC-TV6 will moderate and broadcast a Davenport school board candidate forum at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The forum, hosted by the Davenport Community School District, will be held in the Jim Hester Board Room on the second floor of the Davenport Schools Achievement Service Center, 1702 N. Main St.

TV6′s Morgan Ottier, co-anchor of “Quad Cities Today,” will moderate.

The candidates running for the board in the Nov. 2 election are:

  • Bruce Potts, incumbent
  • Farrah N. Powell
  • Karen Gordon
  • Allison Beck, incumbent

Anyone who would like to submit a question for consideration to be asked can email news@kwqc.com and put “Davenport School Board Forum” in the subject line. People attending the forum also can write questions on notecards that will be submitted to the moderator for consideration.

The forum will air live on COZI 6.3 and its digital platforms, including kwqc.com, the KWQC News App, AppleTV, FireTV, Roku, VUit, NBC, Hulu, YoutubeTV fuboTV, and NewsON.

A second candidate forum will be held Oct. 23 at the Davenport Public Library, 6000 Eastern Ave.

The forum will be hosted by the Davenport Chapter of the NAACP Unit 4019 and Davenport LULAC, Friends of MLK.

It also is co-sponsored by Dress for Success Quad Cities; Gathering of Women; Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.; Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.; Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.; Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.; Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.; and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.

Candidates can meet with the public at 1:30 p.m. The forum will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and will be focused on questions regarding how the school board’s decisions impact marginalized students.

The forum also will air live on COZI 6.3 and its digital platforms, including kwqc.com, the KWQC News App, AppleTV, FireTV, Roku, VUit, NBC, Hulu, YoutubeTV fuboTV, and NewsON.

Related stories
KWQC-TV6 to air Davenport, Bettendorf school board candidate forums
Bettendorf school board candidates talk priorities, health and safety during forum Thursday
What are local school board’s responsibilities? TV6 to moderate board forums

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids police said they received a call at about 2:10 a.m. about a suspicious person at...
Cedar Rapids police: Teen admitted to killing his parents to ‘take charge of his life’
A man shot by a Davenport police officer Wednesday has died, the Iowa Division of Criminal...
Police: Man shot by Davenport officer dies
Negotiations have broken down between Deere & Co. and the United Automobile, Aerospace and...
Negotiations fall through; UAW strikes at John Deere facilities
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is now investigating an officer-involved shooting...
1 person hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Davenport
As cars drove by, several honked in support of those on the picket line. Union members say,...
‘Strike pay’ explained; UAW members say they’ve been prepared to picket for months

Latest News

KWQC-TV6, in partnership with the Salvation Army, held its annual Project Bundle Up event Friday.
Project Bundle Up
Quasean Davis, 26, is wanted by the Rock Island Police Department on charges of aggravated...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on battery, gun charges
William Archer IV, 35, is wanted by the Moline Police Department for two counts of possession...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on drug charges in Moline
At 3:48 p.m. Monday, this man went into the DSW inside Hy-Vee, took off his shoes, put on new...
CRIME STOPPERS: Police investigating shoe theft at Bettendorf Hy-Vee