Davenport school board candidate forum to be held Tuesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC-TV6 will moderate and broadcast a Davenport school board candidate forum at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The forum, hosted by the Davenport Community School District, will be held in the Jim Hester Board Room on the second floor of the Davenport Schools Achievement Service Center, 1702 N. Main St.

TV6′s Morgan Ottier, co-anchor of “Quad Cities Today,” will moderate.

The candidates running for the board in the Nov. 2 election are:

Bruce Potts, incumbent

Farrah N. Powell

Karen Gordon

Allison Beck, incumbent

Anyone who would like to submit a question for consideration to be asked can email news@kwqc.com and put “Davenport School Board Forum” in the subject line. People attending the forum also can write questions on notecards that will be submitted to the moderator for consideration.

The forum will air live on COZI 6.3 and its digital platforms, including kwqc.com, the KWQC News App, AppleTV, FireTV, Roku, VUit, NBC, Hulu, YoutubeTV fuboTV, and NewsON.

A second candidate forum will be held Oct. 23 at the Davenport Public Library, 6000 Eastern Ave.

The forum will be hosted by the Davenport Chapter of the NAACP Unit 4019 and Davenport LULAC, Friends of MLK.

It also is co-sponsored by Dress for Success Quad Cities; Gathering of Women; Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.; Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.; Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.; Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.; Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.; and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.

Candidates can meet with the public at 1:30 p.m. The forum will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and will be focused on questions regarding how the school board’s decisions impact marginalized students.

The forum also will air live on COZI 6.3 and its digital platforms, including kwqc.com, the KWQC News App, AppleTV, FireTV, Roku, VUit, NBC, Hulu, YoutubeTV fuboTV, and NewsON.

