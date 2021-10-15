Family honors woman hit by pickup truck

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Family and friends gathered at the intersection of Locust St. and North Lincoln Ave. on Thursday evening to remember Larita Hoeck, who was struck by a pickup truck on Oct. 7. They also wanted to bring awareness to National Pedestrian Safety Month.

The truck hit Hoeck last Thursday, while she crossed North Lincoln Ave. on her way to the dollar store. She was pronounced dead on Oct. 11 in Iowa City.

Leanna Boore, Hoeck’s daughter, remembered her for always being there for her.

“I’m just gonna miss talking to her, she was my rock, she had my back even when I was wrong,” Boore said. “[She was] my best friend, my mom and I thought I’d have a lot more years with her.”

Boore mentioned that her mother walked everywhere she went, but that didn’t stop her from living her life.

“She loved life, she loved being a part of things,” Boore said. “She loved her grandchildren, if one kid got ten dollars the other kid got ten dollars. She was very fair about that.”

For Heather Taylor, Boore’s best friend, Hoeck was someone she could rely on growing up.

“We had lots of extra moms, my mom was her mom. All of our moms were our second moms,” Taylor said.

October is National Pedestrian Safety Month, which Boore didn’t learn about until this week. She wants drivers to be more aware, especially at intersections.

“Slow down,” Boore said. “This has made me more aware of my driving, too. Slow down turning corners.”

Hoeck’s family donated her lungs, liver and kidneys. Boore feels having her mother live on through organ donations is something that she will eventually find comfort in.

“I know it’s going to make me feel better down the road,” Boore said. “[In the hospital,] it didn’t make me feel better right then. I feel like I want my mom back.”

Boore is making preparations for a celebration of life and hopes to organize a memorial walk sometime next year.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.