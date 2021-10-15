Advertisement

Governor and White House comment on John Deere strike

By Darby Sparks
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILAN, Illinois (KWQC) - While members of the United Automobile Workers Union have been asked to not speak to the media on or off camera, the public relations team at John Deere have also not responded to TV6′s request for an update on the strike between about 10,000 Deere workers that began on Wednesday around midnight.

Politicians in the White House and at the state capitol gave their comments on the situation earlier Friday, with White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki stating the administration strongly supports unions and their collective power to bargain.

“Our economy is shifting to a market where workers have more bargaining power,” said Psaki during a press conference, “that means workers can push for higher wages and more dignity and respect in the workplace.”

When asked by the media what her thoughts are on the strike, Governor Kim Reynolds said she has faith that John Deere and employees will come to an agreement.

“It’s a process and they’re working through it,” stated Reynolds, “I’m confident they’ll be able to get through it and it will benefit both.”

Union members have been on strike since Wednesday and say they plan to stick it out until they are offered agreeable wages and benefits from Deere.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids police said they received a call at about 2:10 a.m. about a suspicious person at...
Cedar Rapids police: Teen admitted to killing his parents to ‘take charge of his life’
A man shot by a Davenport police officer Wednesday has died, the Iowa Division of Criminal...
Police: Man shot by Davenport officer dies
Negotiations have broken down between Deere & Co. and the United Automobile, Aerospace and...
Negotiations fall through; UAW strikes at John Deere facilities
As cars drove by, several honked in support of those on the picket line. Union members say,...
‘Strike pay’ explained; UAW members say they’ve been prepared to picket for months
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is now investigating an officer-involved shooting...
1 person hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Davenport

Latest News

Governor and White House comment on John Deere strike
Governor and White House comment on John Deere strike
KWQC-TV6, in partnership with the Salvation Army, held its annual Project Bundle Up donation...
Project Bundle Up kicks off Friday
Rock Island County reports 1 death, 73 new COVID-19 cases
The Illinois Department of Public Health Friday reported 15,669 new confirmed and probable...
Illinois reports 15,669 new COVID-19 cases over 7 days