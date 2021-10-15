Governor and White House comment on John Deere strike

MILAN, Illinois (KWQC) - While members of the United Automobile Workers Union have been asked to not speak to the media on or off camera, the public relations team at John Deere have also not responded to TV6′s request for an update on the strike between about 10,000 Deere workers that began on Wednesday around midnight.

Politicians in the White House and at the state capitol gave their comments on the situation earlier Friday, with White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki stating the administration strongly supports unions and their collective power to bargain.

“Our economy is shifting to a market where workers have more bargaining power,” said Psaki during a press conference, “that means workers can push for higher wages and more dignity and respect in the workplace.”

When asked by the media what her thoughts are on the strike, Governor Kim Reynolds said she has faith that John Deere and employees will come to an agreement.

“It’s a process and they’re working through it,” stated Reynolds, “I’m confident they’ll be able to get through it and it will benefit both.”

Union members have been on strike since Wednesday and say they plan to stick it out until they are offered agreeable wages and benefits from Deere.

