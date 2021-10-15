Illinois reports 15,669 new COVID-19 cases over 7 days

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health Friday reported 15,669 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 184 deaths since Oct. 8.

That brings the total number to 1,665,777 cases and 25,407 deaths since the pandemic began.

As of Thursday night, 1,500 people in Illinois were reportedly in the hospital with the virus. Of those, 341 were in the intensive care unit and 172 were on ventilators.

reporting last Friday, October 8, 2021. Of Illinois’ total population, 69% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 54% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests is 2%, while the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity is 2.5%.

According to IDPH, 14,994,065 vaccines have been administered across the state and 7,150,353 people, 56.12% of the total population, were fully vaccinated.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 27,051 doses. Since Oct. 8, 189,357 doses were reportedly administered.

