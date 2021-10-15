Advertisement

Iowa DCI identifies Davenport officer who fatally shot man

A Davenport officer who fatally shot a man earlier this week has been identified as Mason Roth,...
A Davenport officer who fatally shot a man earlier this week has been identified as Mason Roth, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said Friday.(WAFB)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport officer who fatally shot a man earlier this week has been identified as Mason Roth, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said Friday.

Roth, a four-year veteran of the police department, is cooperating with the investigation, the DCI said in a media release.

Per department policy, Roth remains on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

“Once the investigation is complete, the facts and circumstances will be provided to the Scott County Attorney’s Office for review,” according to the release.

No other information was released Friday.

Police say the incident happened around 3:37 p.m. Wednesday near 8th and Iowa streets.

According to the DCI, a wanted man, later identified as 37-year-old Bobby Klum, was walking around the neighborhood with a handgun pointed at his head. Officers responded and attempted to deescalate the situation.

According to the DCI, he refused to comply with officers’ commands and discharged two “less-lethal” rounds, with apparently no effect.

Roth fired his gun, striking Klum in the mid-torso, according to the DCI. He was transported to Genesis East Hospital, where he died.

