Iowa State Patrol Trooper in critical condition after Thursday night crash

Iowa State Patrol reports spike in traffic fatalities over holiday weekends
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa State Trooper was airlifted to the hospital after being injured in a crash while responding to a call on Thursday night.

Officials said Trooper Ted Benda was assisting the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office when he was involved in a single-vehicle crash.

It happened on Highway 51 about six miles north of Postville at about 11:30 p.m.

In a release, officials said the trooper was airlifted to a hospital in La Crosse, Wisconsin, where he remains in critical condition.

Officials have not released additional details at this time.

