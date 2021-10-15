Iowa State Patrol Trooper in critical condition after Thursday night crash

ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa State Trooper was airlifted to the hospital after being injured in a crash while responding to a call on Thursday night.

Officials said Trooper Ted Benda was assisting the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office when he was involved in a single-vehicle crash.

It happened on Highway 51 about six miles north of Postville at about 11:30 p.m.

In a release, officials said the trooper was airlifted to a hospital in La Crosse, Wisconsin, where he remains in critical condition.

Officials have not released additional details at this time.

