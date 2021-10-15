Advertisement

Rock Island County reports 1 death, 73 new COVID-19 cases

(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department Friday reported the death of a woman in her 60s from COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 363.

The health department also reported 73 new cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 18,410. Currently, 38 patients are hospitalized in the county with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 39.

The new cases are

  • One woman in her 90s
  • One woman in her 80s
  • Two women in their 70s
  • Three women in their 60s
  •  Six women in their 50s
  • Five women in their 40s
  • Five women in their 30s
  • Six women in their 20s
  • One woman in her teens
  • Two girls younger than 13
  • One man in his 80s
  • One man in his 70s
  • Five men in their 60s
  • Seven men in their 50s
  • Three men in their 40s
  • Five men in their 30s
  • Five men in their 20s
  • Two men in their teens
  • Five boys in their teens
  • Six boys younger than 13
  • One boy infant 1 or younger

