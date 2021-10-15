Rock Island County reports 1 death, 73 new COVID-19 cases

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department Friday reported the death of a woman in her 60s from COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 363.

The health department also reported 73 new cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 18,410. Currently, 38 patients are hospitalized in the county with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 39.

The new cases are

One woman in her 90s

One woman in her 80s

Two women in their 70s

Three women in their 60s

Six women in their 50s

Five women in their 40s

Five women in their 30s

Six women in their 20s

One woman in her teens

Two girls younger than 13

One man in his 80s

One man in his 70s

Five men in their 60s

Seven men in their 50s

Three men in their 40s

Five men in their 30s

Five men in their 20s

Two men in their teens

Five boys in their teens

Six boys younger than 13

One boy infant 1 or younger

