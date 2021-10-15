‘Strike pay’ explained, UAW members say they’ve been prepared to picket for months

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Thousands of UAW members continue their strike outside John Deere facilities after negotiations fell through Wednesday night. When John Deere employees are on the picket line, they get “strike pay.”

Strike pay is 275 dollars per week, starting on the 8th day of a strike according to UAW. Some union members tell TV6′s Montse Ricossa that’s not enough to sustain their families. That’s why one employee who’s been with Deere for 11 years says he’s been saving up for two years because he knows how the strike pay will affect his paycheck. Another John Deere employee who wanted to speak off-camera says she knows several coworkers who have their spouse pick up extra shifts months ago because they figured a situation like this would happen.

As cars drove by, several honked in support of those on the picket line. Union members say, “the support feels great.” While strike pay isn’t what many wanted, a union member says it’s a part of it, and they’re here for what’s right. They’re ready to stand outside for however long is needed- to get what they want out of the contract.

One woman in her 60′s demonstrating outside the Harvester Works says she’s worked at John Deere for almost 20 years and wants to retire soon. But she can’t at this point because she just got diagnosed with breast cancer and says she can’t get what she needs with their current health insurance.

That same employee says they’re the ones making the products and the impact, so employees should see that in their paycheck, not the CEO.

That was a big point of conversation at the picket line; what some say the contract presented wasn’t a livable wage taking into consideration inflation and how well John Deere has been doing. Another employee says he hopes a deal comes before the holidays, partly because of the weather and because of the reduced pay. So far, union members say they don’t know when that may happen.

Union workers will man the picket lines 24/7 until a deal is negotiated.

The UAW website shows a bonus check will be paid the week prior to Thanksgiving and Christmas. The UAW Strike and Defense Fund covers some benefits including medical and prescription drugs. Members on active pay roll and in good standing are eligible for strike pay and benefits.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.