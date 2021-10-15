Advertisement

Two people charged in death of 2-year-old Ames boy

a
a(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Ames police say two people are charged in the death of a 2-year-old boy in April.

Police said Thursday that 25-year-old Trevin Nicholson, of Centennial, Colorado, is charged with first-degree murder and child endangerment causing death.

And 26-year-old Danielle Obrecht, of Ames, is charged with child endangerment causing death.

Police responded to a report that a child was having difficulty breathing on April 24. The child died the next day.

The Ames Tribune reports Obrecht is the boy’s mother and Nicholson was her boyfriend.

A criminal complaint says Obrecht told police her son was injured while Nicholson was watching him.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids police said they received a call at about 2:10 a.m. about a suspicious person at...
Cedar Rapids police: Teen admitted to killing his parents to ‘take charge of his life’
A man shot by a Davenport police officer Wednesday has died, the Iowa Division of Criminal...
Police: Man shot by Davenport officer dies
Negotiations have broken down between Deere & Co. and the United Automobile, Aerospace and...
Negotiations fall through; UAW strikes at John Deere facilities
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is now investigating an officer-involved shooting...
1 person hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Davenport
Farmers worry about impact of John Deere strike.
Farmers worry about impact John Deere strike might mean for farm parts

Latest News

Andrew Patrick DeNoyer, 24, of Davenport, was booked into the Scott County Jail Tuesday night...
Former Eldridge cop pleads not guilty to sexual abuse charges
As cars drove by, several honked in support of those on the picket line. Union members say,...
‘Strike pay’ explained; UAW members say they’ve been prepared to picket for months
Family and friends gathered to honor Larita Hoeck on Thursday.
Family honors Davenport woman hit, killed by pickup truck
Illinois redistricting hearing draws little interest from the public
No one shows up for Illinois redistricting hearings