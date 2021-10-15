UP Sky Bar rooftop Halloween bash is Oct. 30

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -UP Skybar & Lounge is in the heart of downtown Davenport atop The Current Iowa and is the only rooftop bar, lounge, and restaurant in the Quad Cities.

Austin Chandler, Dual Property Bar Manager of Hotel Blackhawk and The Current Iowa, is the PSL guest to highlight the latest news about the property and the upcoming UP Sky Bar Halloween party.

The spooky event is set for Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 p.m.-11 p.m. Tickets are priced at $100 per person with 15% discount for groups of 5 or more. The party will feature

Halloween themed horror d’oeuvres

DJ Animal Styl3

Halloween Specialty drinks (like the Witches’ Brew drink on PSL)

Jello Shot Greeting

Costume Contest with awards for Best Individual, Best Couple, & Best Group

Door Prizes from local businesses including a GRAND PRIZE of an overnight stay (which is priced at way more than $100).

A chance to party in a beautiful, unique setting overlooking downtown Davenport

Limited attendance---so it will not be overcrowded

The Current / 215 N. Main Street / Davenport, IA / (866) 987- 4057 / info@thecurrentiowa.com / UP Sky Bar: 563-231-9557

Witches Brew as served at The Current UP Sky Bar for Halloween bash on Oct. 30, 2021 (none)

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.