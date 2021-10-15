UP Sky Bar rooftop Halloween bash is Oct. 30
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -UP Skybar & Lounge is in the heart of downtown Davenport atop The Current Iowa and is the only rooftop bar, lounge, and restaurant in the Quad Cities.
Austin Chandler, Dual Property Bar Manager of Hotel Blackhawk and The Current Iowa, is the PSL guest to highlight the latest news about the property and the upcoming UP Sky Bar Halloween party.
The spooky event is set for Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 p.m.-11 p.m. Tickets are priced at $100 per person with 15% discount for groups of 5 or more. The party will feature
- Halloween themed horror d’oeuvres
- DJ Animal Styl3
- Halloween Specialty drinks (like the Witches’ Brew drink on PSL)
- Jello Shot Greeting
- Costume Contest with awards for Best Individual, Best Couple, & Best Group
- Door Prizes from local businesses including a GRAND PRIZE of an overnight stay (which is priced at way more than $100).
- A chance to party in a beautiful, unique setting overlooking downtown Davenport
- Limited attendance---so it will not be overcrowded
The Current / 215 N. Main Street / Davenport, IA / (866) 987- 4057 / info@thecurrentiowa.com / UP Sky Bar: 563-231-9557
