Advertisement

US to lift restrictions on fully vaccinated foreign travelers, sources say

FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2016 file photo, passengers walk to their gates through the terminal as...
FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2016 file photo, passengers walk to their gates through the terminal as American Airlines planes wait to depart at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago.(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - Fully vaccinated foreign travelers will soon be allowed to visit the U.S.

Travel restrictions will be lifted for foreign visitors who are fully vaccinated starting on Nov. 8, Reuters reported.

The new policy will apply to both international air and land travel, according to a tweet from White House Assistant Press Secretary Kevin Munoz.

Further information on the new policy has not been released at this time.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids police said they received a call at about 2:10 a.m. about a suspicious person at...
Cedar Rapids police: Teen admitted to killing his parents to ‘take charge of his life’
A man shot by a Davenport police officer Wednesday has died, the Iowa Division of Criminal...
Police: Man shot by Davenport officer dies
Negotiations have broken down between Deere & Co. and the United Automobile, Aerospace and...
Negotiations fall through; UAW strikes at John Deere facilities
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is now investigating an officer-involved shooting...
1 person hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Davenport
Farmers worry about impact of John Deere strike.
Farmers worry about impact John Deere strike might mean for farm parts

Latest News

A school official is heard telling teachers if they have books on the Holocaust, they must have...
Show opposing views of Holocaust, Texas school official suggests in recording
This is an undated photo issued by UK Parliament of Conservative Member of Parliament, David...
Reports: UK lawmaker stabbed while meeting constituents
A school official is heard telling teachers if they have books on the Holocaust, they must have...
AUDIO: Teachers told to seek opposing viewpoints of Holocaust
a
Two people charged in death of 2-year-old Ames boy