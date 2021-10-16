Advertisement

Cool Sunshine Through Much Of The Weekend

Warmer Temperatures Into The First Few Days Of Next Week
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 12:34 PM CDT
Quad Cities, IA/IL - Expect a refreshing and cool start to your Saturday, as high pressure builds out of the west. We’ll see plenty of sunshine during the day with highs only reaching the upper 50′s to lower 60′s. Lows will dip back into the upper 30′s to 40′s tonight, followed by patchy areas of frost possible by morning. We can expect sunny and pleasant conditions for Sunday, with readings rebounding into the 60′s to near 70 degrees. Looking ahead to the work week, temperatures will warm slightly into the upper 60′s to lower 70′s.

TODAY: Cool sunshine and breezy conditions. High: 62°. Wind: NW 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 40°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. A bit breezy. High: 70°.

