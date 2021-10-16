QCL featured artist: Bill Wohlford

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Quad Cities Live, in partnership with Quad City Arts, features local artists regularly.

Bill Wohlford, a sculptor and artist, who lives in Bettendorf joins the show in-studio to show off some of his works and talk about his inspirations and process.

Wohlford’s primary medium is wood but he displays some other examples of art including his unique, nature-inspired vision for the QCL logo. Wohlford has works at Quad City Arts, and on display at the Des Moines Library and Eye Surgeons Associates in Bettendorf.

