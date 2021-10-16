Advertisement

QCL featured artist: Bill Wohlford

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Quad Cities Live, in partnership with Quad City Arts, features local artists regularly.

Bill Wohlford, a sculptor and artist, who lives in Bettendorf joins the show in-studio to show off some of his works and talk about his inspirations and process.

Wohlford’s primary medium is wood but he displays some other examples of art including his unique, nature-inspired vision for the QCL logo. Wohlford has works at Quad City Arts, and on display at the Des Moines Library and Eye Surgeons Associates in Bettendorf.

Bill Wohlford on FACEBOOK

Rick brought up Dali, the rightful owner of an art movement called surrealism . I mess with it occasionally. I'm in the...

Posted by Bill Wohlford on Wednesday, September 29, 2021

