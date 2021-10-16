Special Olympics Polar Plunge at Scott County Park is set for Nov. 6

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Temperatures haven’t exactly been “polar” in the Quad Cities so far this autumn. The region so far has not even had its first freeze!

But taking a dip in any outdoor water on a November afternoon still sounds pretty cold. And that’s exactly what some local swimmers can do to help out Special Olympics Iowa.

The Davenport Polar Plunge returns on Saturday, on Nov. 6 at Scott County Park. The event offers a unique opportunity to show support for Special Olympics Iowa athletes by taking a dip in ice-cold waters.

Scott County Sheriff, Tim Lane, joins Quad Cities Live over Zoom to highlight the details of this year’s event which will not be at the usual West Lake location. It will instead be at Whispering Pine Shelter at Scott County Park.

Individuals and groups can participate in the plunge, but if plunging into frigid water is not your cup of tea, you can register as a chicken to raise funds and receive a T-shirt and other prizes. Prizes will be awarded at the party following the plunge where participants can enjoy food, drinks and music.

Special Olympics Iowa provides high-quality training and competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities in all 99 counties of Iowa.

The Davenport Polar Plunge is Saturday, Nov. 6 at Scott County Park. Registration ($75) is 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m.. The Plunge is at 1:00 p.m. All proceeds benefit Special Olympics Iowa.

For more information, or to register, click here.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.