Advertisement

Week 8 Highlight Zone 10-15

Just one week of the regular season remains for most of the QCA
By Michael Tilka
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Just one week of the regular season remains for Iowa and Illinois teams! Be sure to catch all the action here.

Part 1 includes:

-Moline vs Sterling

-Rock Island vs Geneseo

-Ft. Madison vs North Scott

-Cedar Falls vs Bettendorf

-Mount Vernon vs Central Dewitt

- Linn-Mar vs Central

Part 2 includes:

-Erie-Prophetstown vs Monmouth-Roseville

-ROWVA/Williamsfield vs Annawan-Weathersfield

-Wilton vs West Branch

-Durant vs Iowa City Regina

-Monticello vs Northeast

-United Township vs Galesburg

-Byron vs Dixon

-Postgame reaction from Moline’s big win over Sterling

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids police said they received a call at about 2:10 a.m. about a suspicious person at...
Cedar Rapids police: Teen admitted to killing his parents to ‘take charge of his life’
A man shot by a Davenport police officer Wednesday has died, the Iowa Division of Criminal...
Police: Man shot by Davenport officer dies
Negotiations have broken down between Deere & Co. and the United Automobile, Aerospace and...
Negotiations fall through; UAW strikes at John Deere facilities
A Davenport officer who fatally shot a man earlier this week has been identified as Mason Roth,...
Iowa DCI identifies Davenport officer who fatally shot man
As cars drove by, several honked in support of those on the picket line. Union members say,...
‘Strike pay’ explained; UAW members say they’ve been prepared to picket for months

Latest News

Governor and White House comment on John Deere strike
Governor and White House comment on John Deere strike
KWQC-TV6, in partnership with the Salvation Army, held its annual Project Bundle Up donation...
Project Bundle Up kicks off Friday
Rock Island County reports 1 death, 73 new COVID-19 cases
The Illinois Department of Public Health Friday reported 15,669 new confirmed and probable...
Illinois reports 15,669 new COVID-19 cases over 7 days