Week 8 Highlight Zone 10-15
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Just one week of the regular season remains for Iowa and Illinois teams! Be sure to catch all the action here.
Part 1 includes:
-Moline vs Sterling
-Rock Island vs Geneseo
-Ft. Madison vs North Scott
-Cedar Falls vs Bettendorf
-Mount Vernon vs Central Dewitt
- Linn-Mar vs Central
Part 2 includes:
-Erie-Prophetstown vs Monmouth-Roseville
-ROWVA/Williamsfield vs Annawan-Weathersfield
-Wilton vs West Branch
-Durant vs Iowa City Regina
-Monticello vs Northeast
-United Township vs Galesburg
-Byron vs Dixon
-Postgame reaction from Moline’s big win over Sterling
