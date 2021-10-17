Advertisement

A-Town wins the LTC championship in their first year in the league

By Kevin Kohr
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Ill. (KWQC) - Just a few months ago, the A-Town Tornados and the Knoxville Blue Bullets were facing off as rivals in the Prairieland Conference. Now the two teams are members of the Lincoln Trail Conference and have each made their presence felt right away.

The two foes came into Saturdays night showdown undefeated on the year, and the Tornados would hold off the Blue Bullets in the final minute to head home with a 20-19 win and a championship. A-Town will face red hot, Red Storm team from United to finish the undefeated season and win the title outright.

