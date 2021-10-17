Kewanee strips away win from Rockridge, captures conference crown

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - It was a game of big plays and the Boilermakers made a few in the final minutes to take away a Rocket victory and remain undefeated.

Rockridge quarterback Brayden Deem put Rockridge on top midway through the fourth quarter on a fantastic 24-yard run and dive to the pylon, giving the visitors a slim 14-13 lead.

Kewanee would answer with a big drive, but a tipped pass at the goal line turned into a Conner Deem interception that looked like it sealed the game with about 2:30 left on the clock. But the Boilers defense would answer in a big way. A few plays later, sophomore Brady Clark strips the ball that pops into the hands of Jaiden Little who brings it back for the go ahead score.

Kewanee would then end the game with a Nico Powe interception followed by a Will Bruno touchdown run to send the Boilers to 8-0 for the first time in nearly 80 years.

The Boilermakers will travel to Newman next week to finish off the undefeated season and win the conference title outright.

