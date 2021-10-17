Advertisement

LULAC hosts 9th Annual National Hispanic Heritage Month Closing Ceremony

By Collin Schopp
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The League of United Latin American Citizens Council 10′s National Hispanic Heritage Month Closing Ceremony serves a dual purpose.

To celebrate Hispanic heritage in the Quad Cities, and honor members of the military, both past and present.

“Events like this are very important, because it recognizes the service member when they’re not abroad,” said 1st Sergeant Angel Maldonado, of the U.S. Army Sustainment Brigade. “The community still recognizes whatever they’re doing in harm’s way. And acknowledge the sacrifices that we do for everybody.”

Hispanic Americans make up nearly 17% of the U.S. military. And Maldonado pointed out that more than 60 Hispanic Americans have received the Medal of Honor.

He also stressed the 7 Army Values, which include concepts like loyalty, duty, and service.

″Keep instilling those values in their children. Because those values are going to be the bedrock, regardless,” said Maldonado. “In the military, in the community, or in organizations like LULAC.”

The LULAC Youth Council was also a part of the event, carrying the wreaths for a wreath laying ceremony, honoring branches of the armed forces from the Army to the Coast Guard.

“Teaching them not only our values but our history is important,” said Michael Reyes, education chairman for LULAC Council 10. “So along with the history comes the veterans association with the military. It’s very important for the kids to understand. "

Education is a priority for LULAC, the organization has awarded over $600,000 in scholarships to more than 1,000 young people in the Quad Cities area.

The event ended with a memorial tree planted for the men and women on the LULAC Council 10 Memorial Military Plaque. A living, growing promise to remember the sacrifices of the past, while looking towards the future.

