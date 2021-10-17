Muscatine celebrates fall with 11th annual Fall Festival

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Muscatine Parks and Recreation hosted the 11th annual Fall Festival Saturday at the Muscatine Mall. About 300 kids and their families participated in the free event.

Some of the activities included crafts, bowling, and mini-golf. Free prizes such as candy were given as well.

Volunteers from the Muscatine High school Key Club helped with the Festival. Several stores in the Mall also gave free candy to the kids in costumes.

“We just love having this event year after year. Kids love dressing up and coming out and doing a lot of Halloween-themed activities,” said Kelsie Stafford, Program Supervisor for Muscatine Parks and Rec. “A great opportunity for kids to come out, have a fun day without having to pay money to do any activities. So we love to have these open events for kids in the community and surrounding area.”

Muscatine Parks and Recreation will host another fall event, the Trunk or Treat, on October 30th. The event is open and free to all families and will be held at the Muscatine Soccer Complex.

For more information about this or other fall events, click here.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.