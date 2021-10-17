Advertisement

Sunny & Pleasant Conditions Ahead

Rain Chances Possible By Midweek
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Quad Cities, IA/IL -- High pressure building out of the plains will continue to provide us with sunny skies and milder conditions over the next few days. Look for temperatures reaching the 60′s to near 70 degrees this afternoon, then warming into the lower to middle 70′s Monday and Tuesday. Our next system arrives Wednesday, bringing a chance for a few brief rain showers, followed by cooler readings in the 50′s to low 60′s heading into next weekend.

TODAY: Sunny and pleasant. High: 70°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and not as cool. Low: 45°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny and warmer. High: 73°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

Davenport police are investigating after they say a 35-year-old Davenport man was fatally shot...
Police: Man fatally shot at Davenport strip club Sunday
Hundreds without power in East Moline
Bettendorf Police Department is investigating a shoe theft at the Bettendorf Hy-Vee.
CRIME STOPPERS: Police investigating shoe theft at Bettendorf Hy-Vee
Various local businesses have stepped up on social media in support of John Deere employees on...
Businesses provide free food, discounts to Deere employees on strike
Xavior Harrelson school photo
Remains found in Poweshiek County identified as Xavior Harrelson

Latest News

After a crisp, cool start, look for sunny and pleasant weather today.
Sunny & Pleasant Conditions Ahead
After a crisp, cool start, look for sunny and pleasant weather today.
Your First Alert Forecast
Cool night
Cool Sunshine Through Much Of The Weekend
Cool night
Cool night