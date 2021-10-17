Sunny & Pleasant Conditions Ahead

Quad Cities, IA/IL -- High pressure building out of the plains will continue to provide us with sunny skies and milder conditions over the next few days. Look for temperatures reaching the 60′s to lower 70′s this afternoon, warming into the lower to middle 70′s Monday and Tuesday. Our next system arrives Wednesday, bringing a chance for a few brief rain showers, followed by cooler readings in the 50′s to low 60′s heading into next weekend.

TODAY: Sunny and pleasant. High: 70°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 45°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny and warmer. High: 73°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

