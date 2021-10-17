Advertisement

Vote for the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week

Each week the TV6 sports team chooses six standout high school athletes from the previous week's games for the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the week. (KWQC)(KWQC)
By Joey Donia
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Cast your vote for the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week. The poll will be open until 3:00 Wednesday afternoon. We will announce the winner Sunday night during our 10:00 p.m. newscast following Sunday Night Football. The nominees are listed below. You can vote here.

Alec Ponder - Moline Football (228 passing yards and 2 TD’s in 38-7 win over Sterling to win Western Big 6 Title)

Darius Dickerson - Annawan-Wethersfield Football (239 rushing yards and 4 TD’s in 34-6 win over ROWVA-Williamsfield)

Kora Ruff - Pleasant Valley Volleyball (Reached 3,000 career assists in 3-0 win over Assumption to win MAC Title)

Kate Rector - Alleman Tennis (Won Western Big 6 Singles Championship)

