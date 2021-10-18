Davenport man federally indicted in credit union robbery

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man has been charged in federal court in connection with a robbery at a Davenport credit union in June.

On. Oct. 6, A federal grand jury in U.S. District Court, Davenport, handed up a one-count indictment against Arnordo Corderrel Turner, 34, on one count of bank robbery, punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

He has an arraignment and detention hearing Monday, court records show.

Officers responded at 3:49 p.m. June 16 to Ascentra Credit Union, 1800 Brady Street, for a report of a robbery.

According to police, Turner approached a teller and passed over a note that read, “This is a bank robbery, put all the money on the counter.” According to police, the teller, who was in fear of their safety, gave Turner $1,155 in assorted bills.

An off-duty officer was in the area as the robbery and directed on-duty officers to a possible suspect leaving, police said.

Turner was arrested without incident and had the money taken from the credit union, according to police.

He initially was charged in Scott County District Court with second-degree robbery. The charge was dismissed when he was indicted in the federal case.

According to court records, he was charged in federal court in July 2012 in connection with a bank robbery one month earlier at Northwest Bank and Trust Company.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.