Family remembers man in fatal strip club shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Chaos broke out early Sunday morning in the Deja Vu Showgirls parking lot in Davenport when a man fatally shot.

Davenport police sat they are handling it as a homicide investigation and as of now have no one in custody for the incident.

The victim, 35-year-old Samuel Wires, was a father of six and had another baby on the way. His family members say on Saturday evening that he was in good spirits, looking to relax after the workweek.

At some point in the evening he ended up at the Deja Vu Showgirls in North Davenport, nearby the North Park Mall. The regional manager of the club says that it has been shutting down earlier, at 2 a.m., for the past three weeks in collaboration with the Davenport Police Department to shut down an onslaught of parking lot parties.

A parking lot party was occurring around 3 a.m. on the Sunday morning that Samuel was shot, according to the regional manager, as the club had been closed at 2 a.m. and there were around 40 people in the parking lot.

Samuel’s family members showed TV6 Investigates a video taken of him that night during the shooting. In the video you can hear multiple gunshots going off and some people running in the street. Then you can see a man lying on the grass with police attending to him.

Samuel’s brother Ashdoa Lightader says that he thinks this was a random incident, stating he was “at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

“He was a very good guy, a very loving guy, quiet and laid back,” added Lightader, “[he] kept to himself, always with his kids.”

Davenport police have released no further information on the incident.

