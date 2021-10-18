Hero Street, Latin Persuasion Car Club put unofficial end to 2021 Hispanic Heritage Month

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - Hispanic Heritage Month ends on October 15 every year but on October 17 community members gathered to hold one more celebration at Hero Stree Park in Silvis. The event included the Latin Persuasion Car Club along with dozens of veterans.

“It’s documented that this street has had more people serve in the military than any other block and a half street in the country,” Navy veteran Brian Munos said.

The park, holding a personal connection for Munos.

“I’m the great-nephew of Johny Munos, who is memorialized in this park,” Munos said, “When we have an opportunity to come together as families and as a culture and as a community, as a group, this is what you see.”

Mike Sanchez who founded the Latin Persuasion Car Club came up with the idea while in the military himself.

“When I was in the Marine Corps. I was living in Southern California and there was a lot of clubs out there and there wasn’t the type of clubs around here like that and I decided to start our own with the emphasis of it being a family-oriented car club,” Sanchez said, “It’s important not just to the Hispanic community but to all the communities so they can enjoy things like this and enjoy the culture of the car clubs. Car clubs have been a part of history in Mexican heritage forever.”

