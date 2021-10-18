John Deere, UAW negotiations resume

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Negotiations with the UAW and John Deere continued Monday during the fifth day of strikes, according to a spokesperson from the UAW.

UAW 281 members started signing up for strike pay and medical benefits Monday morning at the Eldridge Community Center and Skatepark.

According to UAW’s official website, strike pay is $275 a week, $55 a day, Monday through Friday beginning on the 8th day of a strike. Assistance pay is available after the 15th day of strike according to the website. A bonus check is also paid the week prior to the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

Medical and prescription drugs are covered in the plan but benefits don’t include dental, vision, hearing, sick and accident.

Members must continue to participate in the strike to receive strike assistance. If someone receives gross pay equal or greater to $275 they will not receive those funds but they will be able to continue to receive medical benefits.

Strike benefit sign ups continue Tuesday.

As negotiations continue, John Deere released the following statement to TV6 on Monday:

“We are fully committed to the collective bargaining process and resolving the strike. We remain committed to providing our production and maintenance employees with the opportunities to earn the best wages and most comprehensive benefits in our industries.”

