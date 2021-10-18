Keokuk man faces drug charges in Lee County, Iowa

Fort Madison, Iowa (KWQC) -A 37-year-old man from Keokuk has been arrested on drug charges in Lee County. The Lee County Narcotics Task Force say Benjamin Mitchell was arrested on October 18th in the 1000 block of Avenue F in Fort Madison. Mitchell is charged with 1 count of Aiding & Abetting to the Delivery of more than 5 grams of Methamphetamine Within 1,000 feet of a Public Park a Class B Felony; 2 counts of Delivery of Less than 5 grams of Methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a Public Park each a Class D Felony with enhancements; Maintaining a Drug House an Aggravated Misdemeanor; Possession of Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine a Serious Misdemeanor and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia a Simple Misdemeanor.

Authorities say the arrest of Mitchell stems from an ongoing investigation by the Lee County Narcotics Task Force into the delivery of methamphetamine within the Lee County area. Several additional charges for multiple suspects are pending.

The Fort Madison Police Department, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Lee County Special Response Team; Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, and the Lee County Attorney’s Office, assisted the Lee County Narcotics Task Force in this investigation.

